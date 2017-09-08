Medical unit provides immediate care for students - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Medical unit provides immediate care for students

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Something new can be seen sitting on the sidelines at Batesville High School football games. 

The newly developed mobile medical center is something that Batesville Athletic Director Keith Shierman said he has been working to get for 6 to 8 months. 

It will save time and ensure student athletes get the care they need as soon as possible. 

Bad Boy Mowers donated the trailer, which will be used at both home and away games. 

It is filled with medical supplies so that doctors who travel with the team can begin care right away in a private environment, which saves times and money for those families. 

"What's inside my training room is inside the trailer," Shierman said. "I'll have a stem unit for treatments, I have a table for taping, we have an oxygen tank, we have injury ice, we have other things. Basically, everything that's inside that training room is inside this trailer that I can use."

Batesville High School Football Coach Dave King said he is very confident in the trainer's and doctors' ability to treat their students and he is thankful for this new addition to their equipment. 

