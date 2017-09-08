Randolph County Judge concerned about FEMA funding

Randolph County Judge David Jansen says the county is still working to complete flood repairs.

Jansen said he is now concerned about when the county will receive necessary funding from FEMA to pay for flood repairs.

According to Jansen, FEMA is focusing their resources on Florida and Texas as they deal with the effects of recent hurricanes.

"We're actually waiting on some revenue coming in from FEMA," Jansen said. "We're going to have to tone it down on spending."

Jansen said the county will have to pull back on road repairs until FEMA funding does come in.

"I don't know where that's going to leave us at this point in time," he said. "I was told that they were moving all their resources down there so, it may be a while before we get anything coming into the county for reimbursement."

Jansen said if the county does not get funding before the end of 2017 they will have to hold off on some repairs until the 2018 budget cycle.

