Randolph County Judge concerned about FEMA funding

According to the Hoxie FIre Chief, Chris Ditto, the fire happened at Southwest Case Street around 5 a.m.
A normal day on the job for some linemen in Woodruff County turned into anything but normal when they found a two-headed timber rattler during a service call.
The Newport Greyhounds and the community as a whole used Friday night's game against Greene County Tech to celebrate the loss of a beloved member of the community.
The Foundation of Arts is hosting its very first production featuring an African American cast. A Raisin in the Sun will run until Monday, Sept. 11. Director Sametta Parker told Region 8 News that though shows featuring African American casts have come to the Forum in the past, this will be their first production.
A Jonesboro native living in Florida is riding out Hurricane Irma.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
The much-anticipated eclipse will darken parts of the U.S. Monday afternoon from a path stretching from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
