Jonesboro native riding out Irma in Florida

A Jonesboro native living in Florida is riding out Hurricane Irma.

Nick Chambers lives in Ft. Lauderdale and said this is not the first hurricane he has witnessed since living in Florida.

He said over time, he has learned how to prepare for these weather events. He said that influenced his decision to ride out the storm.

“You’ve got a lot of people that you know, have been here for 20-30 years,” Chambers said. “You know, they’ve ridden out storms in the past, you know got their shutters and generators, and we’re fortunate enough to have most of that and you know it’s just a matter of ride it out and you know to watch it pass.”

Chambers spoke with Region 8 News by phone Friday. He said it was sunny and very humid ahead of the storm.

His family spent most of the day boarding up windows and preparing for Irma to make landfall.

Chambers is praying for his son who is in Tampa with his family.

