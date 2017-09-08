Jonesboro native riding out Irma in Florida - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro native riding out Irma in Florida

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
FT. LAUDERDALE, FL (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro native living in Florida is riding out Hurricane Irma.

Nick Chambers lives in Ft. Lauderdale and said this is not the first hurricane he has witnessed since living in Florida.

He said over time, he has learned how to prepare for these weather events. He said that influenced his decision to ride out the storm.

“You’ve got a lot of people that you know, have been here for 20-30 years,” Chambers said. “You know, they’ve ridden out storms in the past, you know got their shutters and generators, and we’re fortunate enough to have most of that and you know it’s just a matter of ride it out and you know to watch it pass.”

Chambers spoke with Region 8 News by phone Friday. He said it was sunny and very humid ahead of the storm.

His family spent most of the day boarding up windows and preparing for Irma to make landfall.

Chambers is praying for his son who is in Tampa with his family.

    According to the Hoxie FIre Chief, Chris Ditto, the fire happened at Southwest Case Street around 5 a.m. 

    A normal day on the job for some linemen in Woodruff County turned into anything but normal when they found a two-headed timber rattler during a service call. 

    The Newport Greyhounds and the community as a whole used Friday night's game against Greene County Tech to celebrate the loss of a beloved member of the community.

