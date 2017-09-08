Fallen officer honored at football game

The Newport Greyhounds and the community as a whole used Friday night's game against Greene County Tech to celebrate the loss of a beloved member of the community.

Fans, law enforcement officials, and more came out to enjoy Heroes Appreciation Night with a special twist at halftime.

“It is still fresh,” Newport Police Chief Michael Scudder said. “It still hurts and every little thing like that helps them get by.”

A hero's appreciation ceremony took place during the game against Greene County Tech. The event was more meaningful to local enforcement.

“Coach Townsend said I want this,” Jackson County Captain Ricky Morales said. “We got to do it again so let’s pay tribute to Patrick. I mean it was a no brainer.”

During halftime, Lt. Patrick Weatherford was honored. He was killed in the line of duty in June.

Weatherford’s wife Kristen joined first responders on the field for a special presentation.

“I am proud that they are doing this for Patrick and his family and the guys because they still need stuff like that,” Scudder said.

Law officials from all over came together as one for the Weatherford family and for Newport as they honored not only local heroes, but a man who held that title to the fullest.

“I am his brother in blue which makes her a family member of mine as well so to know she has an extended family miles and miles beyond Newport,” Tommy Norman, a North Little Rock police officer, said.

Former Governor Mike Beebe presented the family with something at the end of the ceremony which resulted in a major round of applause in honor of Weatherford.

