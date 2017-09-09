A-State Volleyball sweeps southern

Conway, AR (A-State) – The Arkansas State volleyball team swept Southern University 3-0 (25-7, 25-17, 25-15) and held the Lady Jaguars to a .062 hitting percentage in the team’s final match of the UCA Classic Saturday at the Farris Center.

The .062 hitting percentage was the lowest of the season by an A-State (5-5) opponent, while the Red Wolves hit .333 in the match. Peyton Uhlenhake led the offensive effort with 11 kills, while Drew Jones had six. Kenzie Fields dished out 28 assists, while Anna Murphy, Madison Brown, and Madison Turner all had three blocks. Tatum Ticknor tallied 10 digs for A-State, while Nicole Knight recorded a career-high three service aces.

“This was a good match for us and I’m happy to be back to .500,” A-State head volleyball coach David Rehr. “I was proud of how we played in the first set and it was nice to get everyone in the match and let them work their way through sets two and three.”

A-State swarmed Southern (0-6) in the first set by racing out to an 18-6 advantage to force a timeout. The Red Wolves continued the pressure by only allowing one point the rest of the set as a kill by Timber Terrell clinched a 25-7 set win.

Southern raced out to a 3-0 lead in set two, but the Red Wolves came back to take a 9-6 edge on an ace by Diane Phillips. The Lady Jaguars battled to within 19-15 late in the set, but A-State was able to claim the set 25-17 on a kill by Uhlenhake. The two teams battled to a 13-13 tie in set three before an 8-0 A-State run made the score 21-13. The Red Wolves went on to claim the set 25-15 on a service ace by Knight to earn the sweep.

Fields earned All-Tournament accolades after filling in for both of A-State’s injured setters. She handed out 100 assists, totaled 28 digs, had 10 kills, and registered four blocks.

Arkansas State returns to action Sept. 15-16 at the Rice Invitational II. A-State opens play Friday morning at 10 a.m. against Georgetown before battling host Rice at 6 p.m.