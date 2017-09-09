Group holds disaster training to help hurricane victims

The Arkansas Baptist State Convention Disaster Relief held a training seminar at Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro on Saturday.

The group trains volunteers to provide support for disaster victims.

Around 300 individuals attended the training in Jonesboro.

"We are in the process of mobilizing an army, if you will, that is going into the Texas area," said director Randy Garrett.

Garrett said around 3,000 people in the state of Arkansas have been trained by the group.

In the coming weeks, many new volunteers will journey to Texas to help with recovery from Hurricane Harvey.

"Everybody that's trained will have the opportunity to go if they want to go," he said.

The group trains individuals to help with many aspects of recovery including feeding and shower and laundry efforts.

