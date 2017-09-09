Group holds 'Heart of a Champion' livestock show

A group of 4-H members held the first "Heart of a Champion" livestock show on Saturday.

The event was held at the Greene County Fair and had a special purpose.

The group wanted to reach out to special needs individuals to give them a chance to experience a livestock show.

"We understand that some kids feel like they can't do it," said Lindsay Waldon. "We want to make them feel like they can no matter what their disability is."

The kids who participated were paired with 4-H members during the show.

The kids learned about presenting animals and preparing animals for the shows.

"It was absolutely amazing, it was good," said Dana Faulkner, one of the parents who attended the show. "It gets to show them that it's okay, that big animals are okay to be around, and to show their love, they have so much love to show."

The group said they plan to hold another show next year and they hope to include even more kids.

