Library celebrates centennial anniversary in style

The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library’s property was filled with families Saturday as they hosted their seventh annual arts and crafts fair.

Around 40 vendors attended the event offering food, clothing, home decor and more.

Organizers said their goal is to get people to the library.

"We thought if we could have an event like an art and craft fair where it's something that people want to come to, maybe they'll come inside the library, maybe they'll check out a book get a library card while they're here,” said Brandi Hodges with the library.

People also dressed in costumes related to certain decades themed around the library’s centennial anniversary.

Vendors also got in on the action participating with decade-themed demonstrations of activities like sewing, pottery making and more.

One woman said this is her second time to be part of the library's event.

"I love seeing everything that everybody can do," Jacily Baugh said. "There's always, people have so many different talents and so I like coming out here and you know showing what we can do and I like to see what everybody else can do too."

