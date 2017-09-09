Runners, pets enjoy annual Thumperthon

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Families and their furry friends got a chance to have some fun while exercising Saturday during the annual Cavenaugh Thumperthon held in Walnut Ridge.
The Arkansas Baptist State Convention Disaster Relief held a training seminar at Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro on Saturday.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library’s property was filled with families Saturday as they hosted their seventh annual arts and crafts fair.
A group of 4-H members held the first "Heart of a Champion" livestock show on Saturday.
The Jonesboro Fire Department is investigating what caused a small fire at MacArthur Junior High.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
