Runners, pets enjoy annual Thumperthon

Families and their furry friends got a chance to have some fun while exercising Saturday during the annual Cavenaugh Thumperthon held in Walnut Ridge.

The event took place at Stewart Park where participates enjoyed a 5K and a kid's fun run.

Money raised from runners and their pets benefited the NEA Humane Society and Jumpstart Animal Shelter.

"Well anything that benefits animals is number one to us and so we were happy to support it,” said participant Cara Romanowskyj.

Top runners in various age groups took home trophies and participating pets were also awarded medals.

