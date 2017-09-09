Redbirds stay alive with come-from-behind win in Game 4

Colorado Springs, CO (Redbirds) – The Memphis Redbirds had their backs against the wall, trailing 5-3 in the seventh inning, but kept the series and their season alive with an 11-8 win in 10 innings in Game 4 of the Pacific Coast League American Conference Championship Series Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colo. The decisive Game 5 is tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 (CT).

With Saturday’s win, the Redbirds are 12-0 in extra-inning games this season.

The Redbirds put up four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 7-5 lead, and after the Sky Sox plated two in the eighth to tie it, Memphis again scored four runs in the 10th to power the victory.

Tyler O’Neill finished 3-for-6 with two doubles and four RBI, and Adolis Garcia also had three hits and ended a triple shy of the cycle. Jeremy Martinez was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. The Redbirds got their first baserunner in the 5th, when Garcia led off the inning with a home run.

All four of O’Neill’s RBI came in the all-important seventh and 10th innings, as he doubled home two, the tying and go-ahead runs, in the seventh, and then gave Memphis a pair of insurance runs with a two-run single in the 10th. Memphis opened the scoring in the 10th with a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch.

Josh Lucas allowed a run in the bottom of the 10th but shut the door and sent the series to a winner-take-all Game 5. Zac Gallen started and went 5.0 innings, giving up five runs, four earned, on eight hits. Mike Mayers tossed 2.0 shutout innings, before Mark Montgomery gave up two runs in the eighth. Miguel Socolovich pitched a shut-down ninth, before the game was turned over to Lucas.

The two clubs have combined for 50 runs in the last two games of the series after playing 4-1 and 5-0 games in the first two contests.

Should the Redbirds win the series, they would host PCL Championship Series games at AutoZone Park Tuesday and Wednesday, with both games starting at 7:05 p.m.