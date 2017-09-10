JPD investigates shots fired call

Authorities spent Saturday night investigating a shots fired call in the Cedar Heights part of Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro police dispatch, officers got a call around 10:30 p.m. Saturday about someone hearing gunshots in the area. Police went to the scene and did not find anything.

Anyone with information on the shots fired call can call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android