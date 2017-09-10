AGFC releases more info on lions, tigers, leopard found in barn

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Professors are advocating for students who are nursing mothers at Arkansas State University.
The Lawrence County Quorum Court has given the go-ahead for a 3% raise for county hourly employees.
A woman found with a pound of pot and numerous loaded weapons pleaded for a judge to lower her bond Monday so she could get back to working with children at a local mental health facility.
Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long says he wants to know within three to five months whether the Razorbacks will play football at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium after 2018.
After 237 days in jail, the case against a Mississippi County murder suspect has been dismissed with prejudice.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
