AGFC releases more info on lions, tigers, leopard found in barn

According to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesman Randy Zellers, authorities are investigating the discovery of seven tigers, six lions and a leopard found in a barn in Poinsett County.

Zellers said the Poinsett County Sheriff's Department received an anonymous tip Saturday about the animals. Deputies went to the scene and saw the animals in plain visible through one of the building’s open doors.

Officers spoke with the owner of the animals at the shop. The owner said the animals were temporarily housed while waiting for shipment to Germany via Memphis International Airport Tuesday.

However, Zellers said the AGFC is trying to confirm the story with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

No one has been arrested or charged in connection with the discovery, Zellers said.

AGFC Major Brad Young says wildlife officers will be at the location around the clock to make sure the animals are contained. They will also escort the animals to the Tennessee state line where they will be met by TWRA personnel.

Zellers stated large carnivores are among animals restricted for importation into the state without prior written approval from the AGFC, according to the Arkansas Code of Regulations.

