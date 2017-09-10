Authorities find lions, tigers, leopard in barn; AGFC investigating

According to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesman Randy Zellers, authorities are investigating the discovery of seven tigers, six lions and a leopard found in a barn in Poinsett County.

Zellers said the Poinsett County Sheriff's Department received an anonymous tip Saturday about the animals. Deputies went to the scene and saw the animals in plain view.

The investigation into the discovery is ongoing and Zellers said authorities have been trying to contact the owner.

No one has been arrested or charged in connection with the discovery, Zellers said.

However, authorities believe the animals were set to be shipped to Germany.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has set up a security detail in the area to make sure the animals do not get out or attempt to hurt anyone, Zellers said.

