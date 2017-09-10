Miss Arkansas supporters held Miss America watch parties - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Miss Arkansas supporters held Miss America watch parties

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Many across Region 8 held Miss America watch parties from the comfort of their own homes Sunday night.

“We are here, and we just hope Maggie makes the top 15,” a friend of  Miss Arkansas, Kara Fowler, said.

Friends, family, and fans of Miss Arkansas Maggie Benton gathered in their homes to watch the beauty pageant.

All of them kept their fingers crossed hoping Benton would go all the way.

They made crowns, sashes, and kept score on homemade Miss America score cards.

“So, you pick your top 16," Fowler said. "Our first guess for Miss America is, of course, Maggie and then we picked our top 16 and they are fixing to narrow it down from there I think."

Benton, a Region 8 native, did not make the top 15 at the Miss America pageant, but her friends are still so proud of how far she went. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Miss Arkansas supporters held Miss America watch parties

    Miss Arkansas supporters held Miss America watch parties

    Sunday, September 10 2017 10:23 PM EDT2017-09-11 02:23:10 GMT
    Sunday, September 10 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-09-11 02:37:18 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Many across Region 8 held Miss America watch parties from the comfort of their own homes Sunday night.?

    Many across Region 8 held Miss America watch parties from the comfort of their own homes Sunday night.?

  • Irma sucks the water from Suncoast shorelines, sinking boats and docks into mud

    Irma sucks the water from Suncoast shorelines, sinking boats and docks into mud

    Sunday, September 10 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-09-10 23:56:45 GMT
    Sunday, September 10 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-09-11 00:47:37 GMT
    Two manatees stranded in the bay after Hurricane Irma pulls water away from the coastline. (Credit: Michael Sechler)Two manatees stranded in the bay after Hurricane Irma pulls water away from the coastline. (Credit: Michael Sechler)

     As Irma approaches, the offshore winds, moving counter-clockwise, push the water out of the Sarasota region.  At the tail end of the storm, the onshore winds will push the water back at the area.. 

     As Irma approaches, the offshore winds, moving counter-clockwise, push the water out of the Sarasota region.  At the tail end of the storm, the onshore winds will push the water back at the area.. 

  • Farmers brace for Hurricane Irma

    Farmers brace for Hurricane Irma

    Sunday, September 10 2017 8:04 PM EDT2017-09-11 00:04:07 GMT
    Sunday, September 10 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-09-11 00:36:45 GMT
    Rice farmers in Northeast Arkansas worked this weekend to get rice out of the ground before Hurricane Irma moves in. (Source: KAIT)Rice farmers in Northeast Arkansas worked this weekend to get rice out of the ground before Hurricane Irma moves in. (Source: KAIT)

    Many Region 8 farmers worked quickly this weekend before Hurricane Irma moves in and potentially affects weather here.

    Many Region 8 farmers worked quickly this weekend before Hurricane Irma moves in and potentially affects weather here.

    •   
Powered by Frankly