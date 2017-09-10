Miss Arkansas supporters held Miss America watch parties

Many across Region 8 held Miss America watch parties from the comfort of their own homes Sunday night.

“We are here, and we just hope Maggie makes the top 15,” a friend of Miss Arkansas, Kara Fowler, said.

Friends, family, and fans of Miss Arkansas Maggie Benton gathered in their homes to watch the beauty pageant.

All of them kept their fingers crossed hoping Benton would go all the way.

They made crowns, sashes, and kept score on homemade Miss America score cards.

“So, you pick your top 16," Fowler said. "Our first guess for Miss America is, of course, Maggie and then we picked our top 16 and they are fixing to narrow it down from there I think."

Benton, a Region 8 native, did not make the top 15 at the Miss America pageant, but her friends are still so proud of how far she went.

