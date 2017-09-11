MO woman dies in weekend wreck

A Thayer, Missouri woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash Saturday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 68-year-old Elaine D. Martin-Bennett was driving a 2006 Cadillac SRX South on U.S. 63 at Pomona when her vehicle left the roadway, overcorrected, ran into the median, and overturned around 9:30 p.m.

Both Martin-Bennett and her 79-year-old passenger, Norma J. Barnett, were taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.

Barnett, who is also from Thayer, was listed in serious condition.

MSHP stated both women were not wearing seat belts.

This is the 19th fatality for Troop G compared to 23 at this time last year, according to MSHP.

