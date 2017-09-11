13-year-old gunshot victim dances again

Hoping to inspire other kids to never give up on their dreams, a 13-year-old that was shot in both legs in May made a triumphant return to the stage Saturday.

According to KARK, Kaylee Harris was shot in a drive-by shooting on May 5 in Little Rock.

The teenager said she heard gunfire while sitting inside her home four months ago.

Her mother said nine bullets went through the Apple Cove house.

The dancer said she will not let gunfire stop her from chasing her dream and took the stage at her church. She wore the dress with the bullet hole on stage when she danced.

Kaylee said, "I want to be a professional dancer."

Her mother said she hopes this story will help police catch the person responsible.

