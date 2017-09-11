Woman dies following crash, man injured

An Arkansas woman died after a crash in Sharp County.

According to Arkansas State Police, 67-year-old Juanita Kay Phelps of Mammoth Spring died following a crash on Sept. 7. The crash report was released Sunday afternoon.

The report stated Phelps was exiting a parking lot and attempting to cross U.S. 63 onto Arkansas 175.

However, the 2012 GMC Terrain pulled into the path of a 2006 Freightliner headed east on U.S. 63, according to ASP.

The driver of the Freightliner, 51-year-old William Robert Ballou of Temple, TX, was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital in Highland.

