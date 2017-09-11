Police seize $1,500 worth of meth during drug investigation

Shawn Myers (Source: Pemiscot Co. Jail via Vinelink)

Marcus Spates (Source: Pemiscot Co. Jail via Vinelink)

Officers and deputies in Missouri arrested two men in connection to separate drug investigations.

Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield states his officers along with deputies of the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office made a traffic stop on Sept. 8 on North Walnut St.

While investigating, police identified 35-year-old Daniel Wilbourn who had an active probation violation warrant for non-support.

The officers obtained consent to search the vehicle and found suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.

Stanfield stated the methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $1,500.

Another passenger, Marcus Spates, 32, of Steele, was arrested for felony possession of drugs. He was later charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond for Spates was set at $200,000.

On the same day, but in a separate case, Stanfield says a consensual search was conducted at an apartment at the Nobel Estates.

According to the chief, officers found a "substantial amount" of suspected marijuana packaged for sale with an estimated street value of $800.

Shawn Myers, 28, of Steele was arrested and ultimately charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Bond for Myers was set at $100,000.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android