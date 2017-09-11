Sheriff: Teen arrested after shooting another teen

A 17-year-old is in jail following a reported accidental shooting over the weekend.

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says it happened in Deering on 2nd St. The 911 call about the shooting came in Sunday around 12:39 p.m.

Deputies arrived minutes later and found a 16-year-old male was shot in the head by a 17-year-old male.

The victim was flown from the scene by helicopter to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis then transferred to the MED.

According to Greenwell, the initial investigation showed the victim and suspect knew each other. The suspect told investigators "he was only trying to scare the victim" and did not think the gun was loaded when he pulled the trigger.

The 17-year-old identified as Joseph O. Mooney of Deering was arrested at the scene for first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a firearm.

He is in the Pemiscot County Jail on a 24-hour hold, according to the sheriff.

Greenwell says the case has been forwarded to the prosecutor's office for the filing of formal charges.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android