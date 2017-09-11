Multiple ambulances called to crash at Highland and Caraway

A crash at the intersection of Caraway Road and Highland Drive has shut down traffic.

The crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley.

Calling it a "major traffic alert," Presley said police on the scene have requested "multiple medical units."

The roadway is blocked at this time. Motorists should expect traffic delays.

Region 8 News has a crew on the way and will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android