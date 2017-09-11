Deputies injured in fight with suspect, man arrested

Two deputies were treated for injuries Sunday afternoon after a fight with a suspect.

Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown says his deputies responded to a report of someone damaging property on Firehouse Road in Hopewell.

When those deputies arrived, they found 54-year-old Bobby Brown of Hopewell who matched the description of the suspect.

The sheriff states Brown attempted to flee the area and then fought with deputies. He was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Cleburne County Jail.

Two deputies, according to the sheriff, were transported to a hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. One sheriff's office car was also damaged in the altercation.

Brown is being held without bond on charges including terroristic threatening, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, fleeing, and second-degree battery.

