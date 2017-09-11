Arkansas State Fair increases security amid crime surge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas State Fair will increase its security this year amid a surge of crimes in Little Rock.



Event President Ralph Shoptaw tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the fair has purchased walk-through metal detectors for the first time in its 78-year history. The detectors, which cost about $1,500, are paid for through a surplus equipment program.



In previous years, security guards have used handheld metal detectors to search for weapons. Weapons, including concealed carry firearms, are banned from the fairgrounds.



Shoptaw says additional lighting has also been installed in the parking lots and security will be conducting "roving patrols" in those areas.



The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has said it will also have about 15 to 20 deputies patrolling the fair.



The fair will be Oct. 12 to Oct. 22.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)