Electric cooperative sends linemen, equipment help in Irma's wake

Local linemen and equipment are headed to the east coast to help other crews recovering after Irma.

A Monday news release from the Craighead Electric Cooperative states linemen and equipment are headed to South Carolina to help the Pee Dee Electric Cooperative based in Darlington.

The crew in South Carolina is undergoing a major power restoration effort caused by Hurricane Irma.

The Jonesboro crew left Sunday and are waiting for conditions to improve before jumping in to help, according to Brian Duncan, CEO of Craighead Electric.

Craighead's crew won't be alone as they join 140 more Arkansas linemen from other electric cooperatives.

“The electric cooperatives have a strong tradition of pulling together to help others in times of crisis,” Duncan said in the release. “Our dedicated workers will do their best to restore electric service to those impacted in a safe manner.”

