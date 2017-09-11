Crash claims life of 2-year-old toddler

A two-year-old toddler died Sunday in a three-vehicle crash.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash occurred at 9:31 a.m. on Highway 49 at Linwood Drive.

A Ford Fusion and Ford Windstar were stopped for a red light when a Honda Pilot struck the Fusion from behind, which then struck the Windstar.

The two-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the Fusion, was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis where she died.

Kevin Deck, 27, of Paragould was driving the Ford Fusion at the time of the crash. He and his passenger, 26-year-old Haley Deck, also of Paragould, were both injured. They were taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Pilot, 32-year-old Iftu Glamo of Paragould, and two minor passengers were also injured. They were taken to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

ASP described the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

