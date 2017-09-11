Pound of pot, loaded weapons found in storage unit; woman charged

A woman found with a pound of pot and numerous loaded weapons pleaded for a judge to lower her bond Monday so she could get back to working with children at a local mental health facility.

However, Craighead County Court Judge Tommy Fowler denied her request, saying he found neither ease nor comfort in doing so, considering she the charges she faces.

Robyn Christine Stubblefield, 38, appeared via Skype before Fowler on a bench warrant.

According to court documents, on Sept. 6 a Third Judicial Drug Task Force agent searched her home on Allen Street in Ravenden and found a “quantity of suspected marijuana and a Glock pistol.”

At the time of her arrest, Stubblefield reportedly told the investigator she had more drugs and guns stored in Brookland.

After obtaining a search warrant in Craighead County, agents with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force searched a storage unit at Brookland Storage, 9447 Highway 49 North.

Inside, according to the probable cause affidavit, they found more than one pound of marijuana and a set of digital scales. They also found 11 fully-loaded weapons, including an AK-47 assault rifle and an AR-15 assault rifle, and several magazines and boxes of ammunition.

Investigators said they also found several bottles of prescription medication, as well as four different driver’s licenses all in her name with different addresses. They also reported finding a bong used for smoking marijuana.

Stubblefield is charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. All are felonies.

After reading the affidavit, Fowler set her bond at $25,000 cash/surety and ordered her to appear in circuit court on Oct. 31.

Stubblefield asked the judge if it was possible to reduce her bond, saying she worked at a local mental health facility.

“I work with children,” she told the judge. “I really enjoy my job and need to get back.”

Fowler reviewed the documents in front of him then denied her request citing the simultaneous possession of drugs and weapons.

