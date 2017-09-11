State dismisses case against Blytheville murder suspect

After 237 days in jail, the case against a Mississippi County murder suspect has been dismissed with prejudice.

According to documents from the Circuit Court for the Chickasawba District of Mississippi County, Arkansas, the State of Arkansas has filed a motion to dismiss with prejudice their case against Travis Young.

Young was one of two people arrested in the Dec. 2016 shooting death of Dennis Moore.

Young was arrested the day after Camiya Storey turned herself in for her involvement in the shooting.

The motion to dismiss explained that a witness positively identified Young from a photographic lineup, but later went back to the Blytheville Police Department to state they'd identified the wrong individual.

Additionally, though Storey initially implicated Young as being involved in the murder, she later changed her statement and implicated someone else.

"It appears that the newly alleged co-defendant and this Defendant, Travis Young, have very similar characteristics," court documents state.

Storey remains behind bars for her involvement in the homicide.

