WBC sees large increase in enrollment

A Northeast Arkansas college reported that a large increase in its freshman class provided a huge boost in its overall enrollment.

There was a 7.7% increase in the number of students at Williams Baptist College. The college, based in Walnut Ridge, had 505 students enrolled when classes started. The number was up from 469 during the 2016 fall semester, officials said.

The college saw a 25.7% increase in the number of freshmen, as well as a 26.8% increase in the number of transfer students enrolling at WBC.

In a statement, college president Dr. Tom Jones said officials have been working to build enrollment during a difficult time for higher education.

“This past year, Williams has been systematically developing and adding strategic programs that have made our nationally recognized student experience even stronger. Our enrollment management team, athletic staff, and faculty have done an extraordinary job in creating curriculum and extra-curricular components that address the needs of our region while enhancing our commitment to a Christ-centered liberal arts education,” Jones said in a statement.

The college had a full-time equivalent enrollment, which determines budget figures for colleges and universities, of 467 students. The number was up nearly six percent from last year.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android