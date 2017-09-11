Elks host Sept. 11 event

A local civic group remembered the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks during an event Monday.

The members of the Jonesboro Elks Lodge held a Patriot Day event at the Mall at Turtle Creek. In addition to Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin, other area officials including Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott, Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd and Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller attended the event.

The Jonesboro Firefighter Pipes and Drums joined Perrin to perform at the ceremony, which is part of the Elks' Patriotism Week.

