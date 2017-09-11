Elks host Sept. 11 event - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Elks host Sept. 11 event

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott and Mayor Harold Perrin attended the Elks Lodge Sept. 11 ceremony Monday. (Source: Jonesboro City Facebook Page) Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott and Mayor Harold Perrin attended the Elks Lodge Sept. 11 ceremony Monday. (Source: Jonesboro City Facebook Page)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A local civic group remembered the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks during an event Monday. 

The members of the Jonesboro Elks Lodge held a Patriot Day event at the Mall at Turtle Creek. In addition to Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin, other area officials including Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott, Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd and Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller attended the event. 

The Jonesboro Firefighter Pipes and Drums joined Perrin to perform at the ceremony, which is part of the Elks' Patriotism Week.  

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Lawrence County Quorum Court approves pay raise

    Lawrence County Quorum Court approves pay raise

    Monday, September 11 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-09-11 23:15:50 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-09-12 03:40:30 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Lawrence County Quorum Court has given the go-ahead for a 3% raise for county hourly employees. 

    The Lawrence County Quorum Court has given the go-ahead for a 3% raise for county hourly employees. 

  • Rice farmers race against Hurricane Irma

    Rice farmers race against Hurricane Irma

    Monday, September 11 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-09-12 03:25:26 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-09-12 03:33:36 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Hurricane Irma is now racing against rice farmers as they are working seven days a week harvesting their crop before her winds could cause major damage.

    Hurricane Irma is now racing against rice farmers as they are working seven days a week harvesting their crop before her winds could cause major damage.

  • Elks host Sept. 11 event

    Elks host Sept. 11 event

    Monday, September 11 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-09-11 22:43:53 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-09-12 03:28:53 GMT
    Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott and Mayor Harold Perrin attended the Elks Lodge Sept. 11 ceremony Monday. (Source: Jonesboro City Facebook Page)Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott and Mayor Harold Perrin attended the Elks Lodge Sept. 11 ceremony Monday. (Source: Jonesboro City Facebook Page)

    A local civic group remembered the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks during an event Monday. 

    A local civic group remembered the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks during an event Monday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly