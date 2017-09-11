Meeting set to discuss recommendations on Dicamba

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
In tonight's CrimeStoppers, Jonesboro police need your help in finding two people with 10 warrants between them, and a couple accused of stealing a woman's wallet from a hospital and then trying to use it at Walmart.
In tonight's CrimeStoppers, Jonesboro police need your help in finding two people with 10 warrants between them, and a couple accused of stealing a woman's wallet from a hospital and then trying to use it at Walmart.
After the community in Paragould was hit hard by the loss of multiple children, one officer’s actions have given many grieving individuals hope.
After the community in Paragould was hit hard by the loss of multiple children, one officer’s actions have given many grieving individuals hope.
A tornado in 2014 nearly decimated the town of Vilonia in Faulkner County, destroying virtually everything in its path.
A tornado in 2014 nearly decimated the town of Vilonia in Faulkner County, destroying virtually everything in its path.
A man who was honored by the Walmart Heart Team after being diagnosed with ALS died Saturday at age 58.
A man who was honored by the Walmart Heart Team after being diagnosed with ALS died Saturday at age 58.
The Arkansas Dicamba Task Force released a report Monday providing recommendations on usage of the herbicide. The 128-page report states the Arkansas State Plant Board received a record-breaking number of complaints alleging misuse and off-target effects by the herbicide Dicamba.
The Arkansas Dicamba Task Force released a report Monday providing recommendations on usage of the herbicide. The 128-page report states the Arkansas State Plant Board received a record-breaking number of complaints alleging misuse and off-target effects by the herbicide Dicamba.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.