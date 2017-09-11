Lawrence County Quorum Court approves pay raise

The Lawrence County Quorum Court has given the go-ahead for a 3% raise for county hourly employees.

At its meeting Monday night, County Judge John Thomison said county officials have worked hard on the 2017 budget to provide a raise for the employees.

The increase is expected to cost around $79,000, which also includes cost of living for the employees, Thomison said.

The pay increase is set to take effect next month.

