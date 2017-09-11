Lawrence County Quorum Court approves pay raise - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Breaking

Lawrence County Quorum Court approves pay raise

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

The Lawrence County Quorum Court has given the go-ahead for a 3% raise for county hourly employees. 

At its meeting Monday night, County Judge John Thomison said county officials have worked hard on the 2017 budget to provide a raise for the employees. 

The increase is expected to cost around $79,000, which also includes cost of living for the employees, Thomison said. 

The pay increase is set to take effect next month. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

Powered by Frankly