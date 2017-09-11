GR8Job: Arkansas rice industry to help people in need

The Arkansas rice industry donated nearly one million servings of rice Monday during a presentation in Little Rock. (Source: Arkansas Rice Council Facebook Page)

At least one million servings of rice that have been donated will help children and families in need around the state, officials said Monday.

The Arkansas rice industry made the donation in honor of National Rice Month.

Officials said that Cormier Rice Mill of DeWitt, Windmill Rice Company of Jonesboro, Riceland Foods, Inc. of Stuttgart, Producers Rice Mill of Stuttgart, Riviana Foods of Carlisle and Specialty Rice, Inc. of Brinkley made the donation during a presentation.

According to a media release, the donation was also made in honor of September being Hunger Action Month. Nearly 550,000 Arkansas residents battle hunger every day, with the donations going into weekend backpacks for children, food boxes for seniors and to fill the shelves at five food banks around the state.

They include the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in Jonesboro, River Valley Regional Food Bank in Ft. Smith, Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana, Arkansas Foodbank in Little Rock and the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank in Springdale.

Also, Gov. Asa Hutchinson has proclaimed September as Rice Month in the state.

