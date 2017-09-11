Craighead County authorities battle illegal dumping

The Craighead County Sheriff's Department now has a deputy specifically designated to investigate illegal dumping cases in the county.

What they have found has surprised them, Captain Justin Rolland with the Craighead County Sheriff's Department said.

Rolland said environmental crimes happen almost on a daily basis. Deputies often find truckloads of garbage as well as appliances dumped in illegal sites.

However, Rolland noted they often find other things as well.

"We see it all, unfortunately," Rolland said. "We've covered drug paraphernalia which would include syringes, anything from components used components that were used for the manufacture of crystal meth."

The deputies have been able to arrest several people while investigating environmental cases.

Anyone caught dumping illegally in Craighead County could face up to a $2,500 fine.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android