Craighead County authorities battle illegal dumping - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Craighead County authorities battle illegal dumping

Craighead County Sheriff's Department (Source: KAIT) Craighead County Sheriff's Department (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Craighead County Sheriff's Department now has a deputy specifically designated to investigate illegal dumping cases in the county. 

What they have found has surprised them, Captain Justin Rolland with the Craighead County Sheriff's Department said. 

Rolland said environmental crimes happen almost on a daily basis. Deputies often find truckloads of garbage as well as appliances dumped in illegal sites. 

However, Rolland noted they often find other things as well. 

"We see it all, unfortunately," Rolland said. "We've covered drug paraphernalia which would include syringes, anything from components used components that were used for the manufacture of crystal meth."

The deputies have been able to arrest several people while investigating environmental cases. 

Anyone caught dumping illegally in Craighead County could face up to a $2,500 fine. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Lawrence County Quorum Court approves pay raise

    Lawrence County Quorum Court approves pay raise

    Monday, September 11 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-09-11 23:15:50 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-09-12 03:40:30 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Lawrence County Quorum Court has given the go-ahead for a 3% raise for county hourly employees. 

    The Lawrence County Quorum Court has given the go-ahead for a 3% raise for county hourly employees. 

  • Rice farmers race against Hurricane Irma

    Rice farmers race against Hurricane Irma

    Monday, September 11 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-09-12 03:25:26 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-09-12 03:33:36 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Hurricane Irma is now racing against rice farmers as they are working seven days a week harvesting their crop before her winds could cause major damage.

    Hurricane Irma is now racing against rice farmers as they are working seven days a week harvesting their crop before her winds could cause major damage.

  • Elks host Sept. 11 event

    Elks host Sept. 11 event

    Monday, September 11 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-09-11 22:43:53 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-09-12 03:28:53 GMT
    Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott and Mayor Harold Perrin attended the Elks Lodge Sept. 11 ceremony Monday. (Source: Jonesboro City Facebook Page)Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott and Mayor Harold Perrin attended the Elks Lodge Sept. 11 ceremony Monday. (Source: Jonesboro City Facebook Page)

    A local civic group remembered the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks during an event Monday. 

    A local civic group remembered the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks during an event Monday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly