A-State Safety Week continues

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A-State students have an opportunity this week to get to know the University Police Department and learn about issues students face on a college campus. 

The university began Safety Week Monday, with police officers spending time in the Student Union talking with students. In addition to students learning about police, the event, which goes through Friday, also allowed staff and faculty to learn as well. 

University spokesman Bill Smith said the week will be informative for students. 

"Each day has a different theme," Smith said. "Today on Monday is going to be just about UPD in general and then after that, it's going to be alcohol awareness, drug awareness, sexual assault awareness, safety on campus, safety on the roads and crosswalks on campus, so each day has a different theme."

On Thursday, students and faculty received active shooter training, while University Police spoke to students about sexual assault. 

Students will also have the opportunity Friday to learn about crosswalk safety, officials said. 

