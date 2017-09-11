Residents hold community unity prayer event

Residents went to the Craighead County Courthouse in Jonesboro Monday to pray in remembrance of the Sept. 11 anniversary. (Source: KAIT)

Several area residents spent their lunch hour in front of the Craighead County Courthouse, praying in remembrance of the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The residents were joined by several area pastors at the ceremony. John Miles, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro, said he is hopeful that the event can build unity among residents.

"We're going to pray against anything that divides us," Miles said. "Racism, or bigotry, or party spirit, whatever it is that keeps us apart and we're just going to say, we may have disagreements, but we're not going to be disagreeable, we're going to love each other and we're going to love our country."

Monday was the first time that the group has gone to the courthouse to pray on Sept. 11. Miles said they hope to have the event again next year.

