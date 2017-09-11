City Youth Ministries seeks support to continue mission

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
The Lawrence County Quorum Court has given the go-ahead for a 3% raise for county hourly employees.
Hurricane Irma is now racing against rice farmers as they are working seven days a week harvesting their crop before her winds could cause major damage.
A local civic group remembered the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks during an event Monday.
At least one million servings of rice that have been donated will help children and families in need around the state, officials said Monday.
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said it's time to start looking at opportunities for jail expansion. Boyd addressed the Public Service Committee of the Craighead County Quorum Court Monday night.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
