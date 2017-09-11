City Youth Ministries seeks support to continue mission - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City Youth Ministries seeks support to continue mission

City Youth Ministries in Jonesboro (Source: KAIT) City Youth Ministries in Jonesboro (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro group that helps children through an after-school program has received support in the past from residents but the group is in need of much more, its executive director said Monday. 

City Youth Ministries Executive Director Denise Snider said the group has been working for nearly a year to take another look at its ministry. Snider said the group has offered a lot to children in the Jonesboro area but cannot do things without people willing to volunteer their time and money. 

"We are here, we are going to be here, we are thriving, yet it's imperative that we have their financial help. You know a gift to city youth in terms of a financial opportunity, anywhere any dollar amount is significant," Snider said. 

In recent years, the group has offered dyslexia therapy, yoga, and violin lessons to children free of charge in addition to their after school program. 

City Youth Ministries is hosting an open house next month to allow the public to see the ministry first hand and is hosting its J-Town 5K run on Sept. 23. 

According to Snider, the organization is working to raise enough money to cover operational expenses through the end of the year. 

