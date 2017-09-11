Craighead County Sheriff says jail expansion needed - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Craighead County Sheriff says jail expansion needed

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said it's time to start looking at opportunities for jail expansion.

Boyd addressed the Public Service Committee of the Craighead County Quorum Court Monday night.

He explained the 29-year-old detention center simply doesn't have enough space.

"I believe with the arrest numbers that we've had in the last several years and the bed space available at the Craighead County Detention Center, it's time to start looking at options of expanding the current bed space of the Detention Center," Boyd told Region 8 News.

Multiple times in recent years, the Sheriff's Department has stopped incarcerating people who simply face misdemeanor charges due to overcrowding.

Sheriff Boyd said while it should be addressed soon, it shouldn't be done hastily.

"I'm not asking to start tomorrow. That's the big thing. I addressed the Public Safety Committee because I want to start looking at a plan in place," Boyd said. "I don't really have a time line, other than I want to see that we have due process of looking at it several different ways. How many felony beds we need, how many misdemeanor beds we need."

Boyd said at times they have adequate space but now, the only solution they see possible to ease overcrowding is to add more space to the detention center.

The issue will likely be taken up by the full Quorum Court at their next meeting.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Lawrence County Quorum Court approves pay raise

    Lawrence County Quorum Court approves pay raise

    Monday, September 11 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-09-11 23:15:50 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-09-12 03:40:30 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Lawrence County Quorum Court has given the go-ahead for a 3% raise for county hourly employees. 

    The Lawrence County Quorum Court has given the go-ahead for a 3% raise for county hourly employees. 

  • Rice farmers race against Hurricane Irma

    Rice farmers race against Hurricane Irma

    Monday, September 11 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-09-12 03:25:26 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-09-12 03:33:36 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Hurricane Irma is now racing against rice farmers as they are working seven days a week harvesting their crop before her winds could cause major damage.

    Hurricane Irma is now racing against rice farmers as they are working seven days a week harvesting their crop before her winds could cause major damage.

  • Elks host Sept. 11 event

    Elks host Sept. 11 event

    Monday, September 11 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-09-11 22:43:53 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-09-12 03:28:53 GMT
    Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott and Mayor Harold Perrin attended the Elks Lodge Sept. 11 ceremony Monday. (Source: Jonesboro City Facebook Page)Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott and Mayor Harold Perrin attended the Elks Lodge Sept. 11 ceremony Monday. (Source: Jonesboro City Facebook Page)

    A local civic group remembered the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks during an event Monday. 

    A local civic group remembered the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks during an event Monday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly