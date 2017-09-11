Craighead County Sheriff says jail expansion needed

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said it's time to start looking at opportunities for jail expansion.

Boyd addressed the Public Service Committee of the Craighead County Quorum Court Monday night.

He explained the 29-year-old detention center simply doesn't have enough space.

"I believe with the arrest numbers that we've had in the last several years and the bed space available at the Craighead County Detention Center, it's time to start looking at options of expanding the current bed space of the Detention Center," Boyd told Region 8 News.

Multiple times in recent years, the Sheriff's Department has stopped incarcerating people who simply face misdemeanor charges due to overcrowding.

Sheriff Boyd said while it should be addressed soon, it shouldn't be done hastily.

"I'm not asking to start tomorrow. That's the big thing. I addressed the Public Safety Committee because I want to start looking at a plan in place," Boyd said. "I don't really have a time line, other than I want to see that we have due process of looking at it several different ways. How many felony beds we need, how many misdemeanor beds we need."

Boyd said at times they have adequate space but now, the only solution they see possible to ease overcrowding is to add more space to the detention center.

The issue will likely be taken up by the full Quorum Court at their next meeting.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android