Mango's Cafe opening new location - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Mango's Cafe opening new location

Mango's in Jonesboro (Source: KAIT) Mango's in Jonesboro (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A grill and hookah lounge in Jonesboro will be opening a new location later this year. 

According to a Facebook post, Mango's Grill and Hookah Lounge will open a second location at 305 South Main Street in Jonesboro in December. The new location will be two doors down from Omar's. 

Mango's, which has a liquor license, is located on South Caraway Road, across from Taco Bell. 

