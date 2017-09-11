Mango's Cafe opening new location

A grill and hookah lounge in Jonesboro will be opening a new location later this year.

According to a Facebook post, Mango's Grill and Hookah Lounge will open a second location at 305 South Main Street in Jonesboro in December. The new location will be two doors down from Omar's.

Mango's, which has a liquor license, is located on South Caraway Road, across from Taco Bell.

