NLR School to examine safety changes after shooting

Security changes are expected to be announced this week after a fight leaves a 14-year-old shot and in the hospital.

North Little Rock police say up to 30 shots were fired during a fight outside the stadium Friday night.

The stadium was on lock down while police searched for evidence and suspects.

Sgt. Brian Dedrick told KATV a few fights started inside the stadium, and those people were asked to leave.

Shortly after, another fight started, and up to 30 shots were fired.

"Just some things we need to look at to make sure we're doing all of those things that we need to do to make sure that everyone is safe, we have a safe schools, all of our schools are safe, we could just always improve on safety," said NLRSD School Safety Coordinator Sandy Williams.

Police say they're working on getting better lighting in the parking lot, and hopefully a tower.

