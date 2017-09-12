Gosnell Fire Dept. puts out fire at duplex - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Gosnell Fire Dept. puts out fire at duplex

GOSNELL, AR (KAIT) -

One-half of a duplex is destroyed in an overnight fire in Gosnell.

According to Gosnell Police Officer Chris Lassley, they received the call around 9:40 p.m. Monday about a fire at a duplex at 109 and 111 Gosnell Street.

The unoccupied apartment at 109 was the part that was on fire and is a total loss.

The other side of the duplex received smoke damage.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

