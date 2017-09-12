Probable cause found to charge man with baby's murder

Jackson County District Court Judge Barbara Griffin found probable cause Wednesday to charge a man with first-degree murder in the death of a 10-month-old baby.

Benjamin Collier, 20, of Newport is being held at the Jackson County Detention Center in lieu of a $250,000 bond awaiting his next court appearance.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, Newport police responded to a report of an unresponsive 10-month-old baby at the Harmony Homes apartments.

When they arrived, officers and the Newport Fire Department's ambulance service discovered the baby was dead.

The infant's body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a preliminary autopsy revealed the baby's death was the result of a brain injury, according to a news release Tuesday from the police department.

Investigators with NPD and Arkansas State Police began investigating the incident. During the investigation, Collier was developed as a suspect, said Lt. Allen Edwards, of NPD's Criminal Investigations Division.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android