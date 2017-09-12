Exotic cats found in Poinsett County facility

WEINER (AGFC) – Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers discovered seven tigers, six lions and one leopard in cages when they responded to a call for assistance from the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at 11 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s office received an anonymous call. The large cats in the cages were plainly visible through one of the building’s open doors. Officers spoke with the owner of the animals at the shop, who said the animals were temporarily housed while waiting for shipment to Germany via Memphis International Airport tomorrow. The AGFC is trying to confirm the owner’s account with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Maj. Brad Young with the AGFC says wildlife officers will be posted around the clock at the location to ensure the animals remain contained, and will escort them to the Tennessee state line, where they will be met by TWRA personnel before they continue their journey.

Large carnivores are among animals restricted for importation into the state without prior written approval from the AGFC, according to the Arkansas Code of Regulations. Importation of such animals not only can pose risks to public safety, but also can cause unintended spread of diseases or parasites.

“Our No. 1 priority is to ensure the safety of the citizens of Poinsett County,” Young said. “The owner of the animals is with them on-site, and the animals are being taken care of. We just want to make sure they remain secure throughout their time in Arkansas.”