First National Bank tops out new construction project

A new Jonesboro bank building celebrated another phase of construction while also celebrating the growth it represents.

First National Bank in Jonesboro held a topping out ceremony Tuesday at its new location on Hilltop.

The First National Financial Park has been under construction for several months, but the topping out ceremony included the final beam being placed atop the five-story building.

Employees signed the white beam adorned with both a First National Bank and an American flag before a crane took it to the top.

Community Bank President Matt Rankin said this new building will help them expand alongside the city of Jonesboro.

“We are running out of space and we needed more space into Jonesboro,” Rankin said. “With the growth that Jonesboro has, the economy, especially in northeast Arkansas, we needed to add additional offices and continue our presence here.”

The 60,000-square foot facility will have a community room for groups to use during events, and outside will feature an outdoor walking trail and pond.

Will Brewer, vice chairman at First National Bank, said the building is more than just another bank building.

"We wanted something the community could come into and share,” Brewer said.

Rankin said they expect construction to be complete by May or June 2018.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android