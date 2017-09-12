School grieving after boy dies suddenly on bus

Paragould police hope an autopsy will reveal what caused a seemingly healthy teenager to suddenly die.

Dacota Chamberlain, 15, died Monday afternoon on a Paragould School District bus.

Students told Detective Cody Oost that Chamberlain seemed okay at the end of the day when he boarded the bus.

When Chamberlain passed out, Oost said the students initially thought he had fallen asleep.

They then saw his lips turning blue and screamed for help.

Oost said the boy, who was a member of the school’s marching band, had never had any known medical issues. He said Chamberlain’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy.

In a statement Tuesday, school officials said they have brought in grief counselors to help students with the grief process:

It is with great sadness that we advise you of the sudden death of one of our students on a school bus en route home yesterday. While the death of the student is tragic, we want to be respectful to the student's family, and will not be able to provide additional comments at this time. Please know that during crisis situations, providing support to our students and staff is a priority. We have brought in counselors at our high school campus to provide grief support to those in need. Thank you for your understanding as we work to support the Paragould School District family at this time.-Paragould School District



