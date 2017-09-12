A Better Region 8 Guest Editorial: GCT millage proposal

A very important election is being held next week, on Tuesday, September 19th. On the ballot is a 4 mill proposal for the Greene County Tech School District. The new millage will help maintain the 3 GCT Campuses and nearly 1 million square feet of facilities. This millage will also help maintain the many great educational programs that are offered to our students.

This millage proposal itself shows the commitment of the Greene County Tech School District to the success and support of its students. This increase will help provide for the continued development of our facilities and the much-needed replacement of the Cost of Living cuts by the state. If the millage passes, both of these needs will be met for the foreseeable future.

A strong public school system supports economic growth, and our community’s future growth depends on the success of our students. This millage will allow Greene County Tech Public Schools to meet the demands of a growing population and economy. The real beneficiaries here will be the students!

Region 8 has a long history of stepping up and supporting its local schools. This is evident by 12 of our local school districts already having a higher millage than Greene County Tech.

If you are a Greene County Tech resident, on September 19 vote yes for the next generation. Voting yes will help GCT Schools support the needs of the growing community. Early voting begins September 12th. Greene County Tech has received numerous awards for both academic excellence and extracurricular activities in the past years, supporting a reputation that continues to attract more new residents to Greene County. In turn, these new residents support and continue to grow A Better Region 8.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android