School says sex assault allegations not made until lawsuit

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee private school accused of allowing teenage boys to repeatedly sexually assault a 12-year-old says no allegations were made against it until plaintiffs filed a lawsuit more than two years later seeking monetary damages.

The Tennessean reports Brentwood Academy issued a statement Saturday announcing the filing of its legal response to the suit. A Nashville parent identified only as Jane Doe, along with her son John Doe, made the filing in Williamson County Circuit Court. It accuses four eighth-grade students at Brentwood of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting the sixth-grade student during the 2014-15 academic year.

Brentwood's statement says the lawsuit is apparently "designed to harm the reputation of the school and its employees."

Brentwood police Assistant Chief Tommy Walsh says an investigation opened in April 2015 remains active.

