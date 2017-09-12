Police: Grandmother intoxicated at school on Grandparents Day

Police say a grandmother who checked her granddaughter out of school was eventually checked in to jail on suspicion of being intoxicated.

According to a Paragould police report, 56-year-old Tammy Pillow of Paragould was arrested Monday at Woodrow Wilson Elementary.

Officer Kenny Hall, Jr. said he was contacted by the school nurse around 2 p.m. for a grandparent who was possibly intoxicated.

Hall spoke with Pillow in the parking lot at the back of the school.

The officer noted in the report that Pillow "smelled of intoxicants" and had to sit down inside her car.

According to the report, the woman's granddaughter was with her after she checked her out of school during Grandparents Day.

Hall asked Pillow to step out of the car before she could start it. The child was escorted back inside the school by the nurse at Hall's request.

The officer said Pillow was slurring her speech as he was talking with her and was unsteady on her feet.

Pillow, according to the report, told the officer she "took a hydro for some pain in her jaw and washed her mouth out with Tequila because she was out of mouthwash."

She was arrested for public intoxication and endangering the welfare of a minor. Pillow was taken to the Greene County Jail to await a bond hearing.

Hall also called the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline and reported the incident.

