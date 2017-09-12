Man accused of sexually assaulting two girls

Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Tuesday to charge a Jonesboro man with sexually assaulting two girls.

Jeffory Wayne Harlan, 47, is charged with one count each of rape and second-degree sexual assault. He is also charged with two counts of sexual indecency with a child.

An investigator with the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division interviewed the victims last month following a call to the child abuse hotline.

Court documents revealed in detail the alleged assaults, which reportedly took place in late July at a Craighead County home.

Following the CACD’s investigation, Sgt. Ron Richardson with the sheriff’s office interviewed Harlan on Sept. 11.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Harlan did not deny the allegations. He told the Richardson he could not remember what happened because he was drunk at the time.

“He said he has been blacking out while drinking lately,” the court documents stated.

Harlan reportedly told the detective he did not think the victims lied about the incident and “apologized numerous times.”

If convicted of the rape, a Class Y felony, Harlan could be sentenced to 10-40 years or life in prison.

Fowler set Harlan's bond at $10,000 and ordered him to appear in circuit court on Oct. 31.

