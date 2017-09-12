JPD: Couple used funny money at McDonald's, gas station

A couple accused of using fake money to buy gas and fast food face real charges of forgery.

Police arrested 29-year-old Brittni England of Jonesboro and 34-year-old Daniel Russell of Brookland early Monday morning.

Court documents said England attempted to distract an employee in the drive-thru at McDonald’s, 2207 E. Nettleton, while Russell paid for their food with counterfeit $20 bills.

Officers called to the scene reported finding four fake $20 bills on Russell. They also stated England attempted to conceal a $20 bill in her clothing.

During questioning, investigators alleged both suspects admitted they used the fake money earlier at the Exxon gas station at 1325 S. Caraway. Officers went to the station and retrieved the a counterfeit bill, the affidavit stated.

After reviewing the court documents, Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge each suspect with first-degree forgery. A Class B felony, they could each be sentenced as much as 5-20 years in prison and fined no more than $15,000.

Fowler set England’s bond at $2,500 and ordered her to appear in circuit court for arraignment on Sept. 29.

He gave Russell the same court date but set his bond at $3,500.

