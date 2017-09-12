Woman charged after officers report finding meth, needle in her bra

A Trumann woman faces charges after police say she tried to smuggle meth into the jail in her bra.

Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Tuesday to charge 35-year-old Andrea Leann Mason with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and furnishing prohibited articles.

A sheriff’s deputy was at an apartment complex on County Road 716 Saturday when he saw Mason pull up and walk up to one of the apartments.

As Mason knocked on the door, the deputy asked what she was doing. According to the affidavit, she told the deputy she was there to see a friend.

“But the driver of the vehicle she arrived in said it was his apartment she was at,” the court documents stated.

After learning that she was wanted on a failure to appear warrant out of Poinsett County, the deputy took Mason into custody.

A female officer called to the scene searched Mason and reportedly found a syringe with approximately 78 units of suspected methamphetamine inside Mason’s bra.

The deputy transported Mason to the Craighead County Detention Center. He asked Mason several times if she had anything else on her, the court documents stated. Mason denied having anything.

“While searching Mason, [a booking officer] found a small plastic bag with a useable amount of suspected methamphetamine in her bra,” the affidavit said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android