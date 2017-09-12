$12 million project to "rehabilitate" I-555 bridges near Payneway

The Arkansas Highway Commission has approved nearly $12 million in improvements to 16 bridges along Interstate 555.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the commission approved a bid to rehabilitate the bridges along 1.7 miles of the interstate in Poinsett County. The bridges are located in an area known as the Sunken Lands.

American Contracting & Services, Inc. of Jeffersonville, Indiana, was awarded the contract at $12,272,673.80.

Construction, according to ARDOT, is expected to begin in two to four weeks. Completion is expected in late 2018.

The project is the culmination of years of discussions between county officials and the highway department.

The highway commission also approved a 2.2 mile resurfacing project on Craighead County Road 91, between CR 471 and 62.

Atlas Asphalt, Inc. of Batesville was awarded the $237,659.29 contract.

The project is expected to begin within the next four weeks with a scheduled completion date later this year.

